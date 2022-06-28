AMC submits Prabhag inspection report to SEC's panel

Aurangabad, June 28:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has conducted a spot survey upon the objections and complaints made by alert citizens during the hearing upon delimitation of prabhags and submitted the fact-finding report to the head of the panel (appointed by the state election commission (SEC) to conduct hearing on objections) and Inspector General of Revenue (IGR, Pune) Shravan Hardikar on Monday.

The hearing was conducted on June 16. It so happened when the alert citizens drew the attention of the panel to the absence of many localities on the map. Hence, Hardikar, after concluding the hearing had directed the AMC to conduct a spot survey and submit the inspection report.

The AMC has delimited its old 115 wards and created 126 wards. These wards were divided into 42 prabhags. The AMC will be witnessing the civic election for the first time on prabhag system, this year. The rough draft of the delimitation was published after the approval of SEC on June 2. The AMC’s election branch received 324 objections and complaints till June 16. Accordingly, the SEC conducted the hearing upon them on June 22. The hearing panel was headed by Hardikar.

The AMC deputy commissioner (election) Santosh Tengale said, “ As per the directives of SEC's panel -head, we conducted the spot inspection. The objections were on the boundaries of two prabhags only. Accordingly, the civic officials inspected all the prabhags. The report was prepared after going through it minutely and submitted to him yesterday.”