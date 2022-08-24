AMC to collect 100 pc charges to regularise Gunthewari properties

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

In a surprising development, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), will be withdrawing the amnesty scheme and collecting 100 per cent of ready reckoner charges levied on illegal properties to legalise under Gunthewari Scheme, from September 1. Earlier, the properties were legalised on payment of 50 per cent of charges, out of the total ready reckoner charges.

The former state government has decided to include illegal properties built on or before December 31, 2020. Earlier, the properties built before December 31, 2000, were included for legalisation under Gunthewari Scheme.

“The cell will implement 100 per cent regularisation charges from September 1. The cell received 9,681 files till August 23, 2022, out of which, 8,556 have been approved. The AMC earned revenue of Rs 102.29 crore through approval. However, 563 files have been rejected due to technical shortcomings, said G S Bhange of Gunthewari Cell.