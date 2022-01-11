AMC to eliminate garbage vulnerable points from city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

Better late than never, the solid waste management (SWM) cell of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to eliminate garbage vulnerable points (GVP) across the nine zones of the city, soon.

The deputy commissioner (SWM Cell) Saurabh Joshi said, " We have issued a letter to all the nine ward officers directing them to survey and identify garbage vulnerable points (GVP) in their respective jurisdiction and submit the list to us by January 15. After getting the list of spots where the people continue to throw their garbage in open, we will deploy Nagrik Mitra Pathak (NMP) to disssuade people from throwing garbage in the open space. If they are found not convinced by our

appeal we would initiate penal actions. The aim is to free all the zones from GVPs and make Aurangabad a Smart City in true sense."

User Charges from April 1, 2022!

As reported earlier, the AMC has outsourced the waste collection to the Hyderabad-based P Gopinath Reddy few years ago. The average generation of the mixed garbage in the city is 450 metric tones. It is the responsibility of the contractor to collect the garbage by visiting door to door. The citizen will have to pay for the contractor's visit. Meanwhile, the AMC has decided (in December 2021) to collect the 'User Charges' from April 1, 2022. The charges is Rs 365 per anum from residential properties and Rs 730 from non-residential and commercial properties. The AMC is hoping to garner Rs 40 crore through the charges from the next financial year.