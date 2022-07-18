AMC to implement illegal water connection drive in Devanagari

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 18:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will soon resume the drive to disconnect illegal connections in Devanagari near Shahnoormiyan Dargah vicinity, soon, as the divisional commissioner has ordered the commissioner of police (CP) to provide urgent security to the AMC to implement the drive.

The AMC, during its survey, has observed that the citizens took illegal connections to enjoy the water in their taps 24x7. The connections were taken from main pipelines supplying water to fill the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs). The AMC team faced stiff opposition during the last week in Devanagari when they initiated to disconnect illegal water connections. The AMC team was forced to return empty-handed due to the absence of police security.

Earlier, the AMC searched for the illegal connection and since June, it had taken action against 375 connections. The police administration refused to provide security reviewing the ongoing political turmoil in state politics. The AMC then informed about it to the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, who then spoke to the commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta and ordered him to provide police security to implement the drive. He gave his consent to spare the security personnel.

The AMC has planned to implement the drive from Monday, but due to rainfall, it was not possible to implement it. The drive will resume as soon as security will be provided. The citizens are appealed to co-operate with the civic authorities in action to save wastage of water, said the head of squad (water supply) Santosh Wahule.