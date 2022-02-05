AMC to promote Class IVth personnel as clerks, typists

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will soon be promoting the fourth-grade personnel as clerks and typists in its different sections. The aspirants will have to appear for a written test comprising three papers and each paper will be

of 100 marks.

The AMC's Establishment Section has issued a letter to all the heads of various sections and the ward officers stating that the state government has approved the Service Recruitment Rules on August 26, 2021. As per the rules, out of the total

sanctioned posts of clerks and typists in the AMC, 45 per cent of posts will be filled through promotions to the class fourth staff. The candidate should be a graduate (of any stream) from any recognised university and should possess the speed of

typing 40 words per minute speed in English and 30 words per minute in Marathi. The knowledge of the Marathi language is a must. This low-grade personnel will be given 40 hours of training to guide them on how to take the written examination.

The letter also highlighted the details on the types of the question paper. There will be three papers of three hours each and each will carry 100 marks. The first paper will be relating to precise writing, letter-writing, translation of English to

Marathi etc, while the two other papers have to be appeared using the competitive examination books. These papers will ask questions relating to day to day administrative work.