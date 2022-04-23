AMC to scrap agreement of Meghawale Hall

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 22:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today has started the process of cancelling the agreement with the contractor who was outsourced the responsibility of operating and maintaining the Dhanulal Meghwale Hall (in Hudco N-12) for a period of 10 years, in 2019.

The decision has been taken in the wake of brutal murder of its watchman by the operators on Wednesday evening. The hall was allotted to conduct social and cultural programmes, but the AMC came to notice that its property was being utilised to hold commercial functions.

The AMC has built the hall by spending Rs 30 lakh. The AMC’s estate section has outsourced the operations. As per the GB’s proposal in February 2019, the hall was given on rent of Rs 6,000 per month to Swapnali Nilesh Khare for a period of 10 years to conduct social programmes, cultural programmes and marriage functions. The GB changed the head of its utility. However, as per the sources, former corporator Seema Kharat’s family is operating the hall. After death of Kharat, her sons Sagar and Sunny are looking after the business. They had appointed Manoj Awhad as watchman. However, on suspect of stealing the focus light, the duo with the help of accomplices brutally murdered the watchman, revealed the police investigation.

Adding to the woes, one AMC employee Anand Gaikwad was also with the accused.

Hence the AMC initiated to cancel the agreement and take possesion of the hall that was used for commercial functions (especially birthday parties). This also is enough to prove that there is sheer violation of AMC’s terms and agreements.

According to the AMC estate officer,” As per point number 11 of the agreement, the action has been started to take back the possession of hall without wasting of time.”