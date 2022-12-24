AMC to start Covid testing in 41 health centres and hospitals

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to launch preventive measures to control the outbreak of the new variant of the Coronavirus in the city. The civic sources informed all the civic health centres and hospitals, apart from the private hospitals, have been alerted in this regard.

The facility of 655 beds is available in five big hospitals including Meltron Hospital and AMC’s hospital at Nehrunagar, Padampura, Cidco N-8 and Cidco N-11. The health staff have been told to check the condition of oxygen tanks and ensure there is no leakage and the supply of oxygen till the beds of patients is smooth, stated the letter to the hospitals.

Besides, the testing (antigen tests and RT-PCR) facility is also being arranged at all the health centres from 10 am to 1 pm.

Patients suffering from severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) are detected in large numbers prior to the infection of Covid-19. Hence the hospitals and health centres have also been instructed to conduct their Covid testing immediately.

The hospitals and health centres will also collect samples for genome sequencing. If any suspect is detected positive then all those who were in his contact will have to undergo testing. Meanwhile, the arrangements are going on in full swing.

Meanwhile, the AMC administration has informed that there is no spreading of Covid-19. Hence the citizens should not get panic, but it is necessary to take precautionary while moving in public places, said the sources.