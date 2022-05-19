AMC to submit rough draft on prabhags by next week

Aurangabad, May 19:

The election branch of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has landed into a complex situation due to difference in figures of city’s population possessed by the AMC and the state election commission (SEC). Meanwhile, the hope’s that it will overcome all odds and submit the rough draft on delimitation of prabhags to SEC by next week.

Earlier, the AMC has formed 126 wards or 42 prabhags on the directives of the state government.

The AMC deputy commissioner and head of election branch Santosh Tengale said,” The AMC had sent the figures of city’s population with insertion of EBs in it. However, the SEC had sent the population figures with it to AMC and directed to work upon it accordingly. Meanwhile, the AMC has landed into complex situation as the population figures with the SEC and the AMC does not tally with each other. Hence the struggle to tally the figures is underway. Besides, the AMC also received map from SEC on Tuesday evening.”

Earlier, the SEC has issued a letter to the AMC administrator on May 10 and directed to submit the rough draft on delimitation of prabhags by May 17. The letter recommended the corrections to be made in the previous rough draft submitted by AMC to SEC (on delimitation of prabhags) and other guidelines. However, the AMC could not complete the expected works by May 17, it is learnt.