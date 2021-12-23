AMC to submit Rs 14 cr proposal for new toilets

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

If all goes well, the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Cell of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be submitting a proposal seeking funds of Rs 15 crore to construct new toilets and repair existing ones, soon.

The deputy commissioner (SWM) Saurabh Joshi said," The estimate to construct 46 new toilets by spending Rs 14.09 crore and repairing 20 existing toilets by spending Rs 73 lakh is ready. There are nine zones in the city. Hence the zonal officer (ward officer) were told to send the details like the requirement of toilets (along with locations) in their respective jurisdictions. The technical scrutiny is underway and very soon we will be submitting the proposal to the state government for allocation of funds under Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan."

It may be noted that the new toilets will be a boon for the outstation citizens and local citizens visiting the commercial markets in different parts of the city for shopping. Presently, the citizens, especially women, elders and kids, are forced to face inconvenience due to inadequate or non-availability of public toilets in the commercial markets as well as different parts of the city.