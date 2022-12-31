AMC to undertake major tasks in 2023

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari today shared umpteen number of tasks which are to be accomplished in the New Year. It includes quenching the thirst of citizens on priority; providing regular water supply in summer and removing the backlog of vacant posts.

Chaudhari said,“The AMC and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) will focus on the overall development of the city in 2023. It includes resolving water woes through the supplementary water supply scheme of Rs 193 crore; ensuring maximum water works are done under the new water supply scheme; gets complete proposed Smart City projects; upgrading facilities and services at its primary health centres and filling up the posts lying vacant since a long time.”

“ The state government’s Rs 50 crore fund released in connection with the G20 delegation visit will be utilised in a smart way. We are trying our best to give various looks to the different corners of the city to enhance its beauty. In the coming few days, the citizens could see major changes in the city like cleanliness, developed footpath, attractive compound walls, clear left turns for vehicle owners and Glow Garden. The work to lay a 900-mm size pipeline near the old 700-mm pipeline spending Rs 193 crore will be done by MJP- the nodal agency. The AMC will ensure that it gets completed as early as possible to quench the thirst of the citizens on priority. The projects proposed under Smart City Mission like construction of Safari Park, Vahatuknagar for Smart City Buses and upgradation of Cidco Auditorium will also be done on priority,” said Chaudhari.

The ASCDCL will also strive to get developed the maximum number of roads, out of the approved Rs 318 crore under the Mission. The target is also to change the look of primary health centres and strive to render quality services through them to urban poor patients. The focus will also be on the upgradation of facilities like procuring medical gadgets and machinery and making available the required staff in PHCs, explained the civic chief.

The AMC and ASCDCL have completed the e-government project.

This will enable citizens to pay property tax and water tax without any hassles. Besides, efforts will also be undertaken to enhance other sources of revenue, said the AMC administrator.

Filling up of vacancies

Many posts are lying vacant in different sections of the AMC for past many years. The recruitment process will be started in 2023. A few important key posts will also be filled in the new year. The AMC does not have any alternative but to fill up the posts to ease the load of existing staff. The AMC will also insist the government of sending officers on a deputation basis.