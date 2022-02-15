AMC vows to approve PMAY in 44 days

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a housing scheme for the poor launched by the Central Government, will end on March 31, 2022. Earlier, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has got 20 hectares of land and on Tuesday, it

has got additional 86 hectares of land (at Teesgaon) from the state government for the housing scheme. The count down has begun. There are 44 days with AMC and during this period it has to perform the tasks like appointing a project management consultant (PMC), prepare a detailed project report (DPR) from it and submit the DPR through the state government to the Central Government for approval.

While speaking to the media persons, the municipal commissioner A K Pandey said," We have got 20 hectares of land (situated at three different locations) from the Department of Revenue (DoR) during the last week. Meanwhile, on the persuasion of the guardian minister Subhash Desai, the revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat has okayed to give 86 hectares of land at Teesgaon. The AMC has not yet received the letter in this regard, but the decision has been taken on Tuesday.

Now, we have more than 100 hectares of land available to implement the PMAY. Tomorrow (on Wednesday), we will complete the process of inviting short term tender to appoint the PMC. The civic body will have to draft the DPR of

PMAY at any cost before March 15. We will submit the DPR to the state government and after its approval, it will be submitted to the Central Government for final approval." The AMC has prepared a time-bound programme. The AMC has received more than 50,000 applications from the beneficiaries. The details on the total number of eligible candidates will also be available to us in the next few days, said Pandey.

The AMC administrator underlined that the MP Imtiaz Jaleel has brought the issue to the notice of the standing committee of the Lok Sabha. Four days ago, the explanation and details about the situation were tabled by the AMC to the committee. After getting an adequate quantity of land for PMAY, the AMC has now geared up to implement the scheme at the earliest, he said.