AMC vows to attract youths towards its treasure trove of books

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

The outcry that the book readers are declining in the digital age seems to be proving untrue to an extent as the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has noticed an increase in its members in the last 15 years.

The AMC runs five libraries and 16 reading rooms. In 2007, the strength of members in five libraries was 300 which has now scaled to 2,500 in 2022. Of the total visitors, the libraries are visited by a large number of youths regularly.

There are 1.25 lakh books in five libraries established at Khadkeshwar, Kaiser Colony (Urdu), Lota Karanja, Jyotinagar and Bansilalnagar. The AMC collects Rs 10 per month as membership charges. The shelves in these libraries are graced with short stories, novels, and competitive examinations books. The youth loves reading books and maintaining a treasure trove of the same. Every year, the AMC libraries launch initiatives to attract and develop an interest in reading amongst the youths. It includes book exhibition, meet the author, etc.

According to AMC's librarian Samata Londhe, " The youths loves reading books on myriad subjects. Today's youth is a good thinker and do not hesitate in representing their opinions. The change that has emerged in reading selective subjects and topics should not be overlooked by the writers and authors. They should write reviewing their area of interests and as per the emerging trend. The youths have distanced themselves away from the literature as they could not relate to the old stuff and nothing in written in the subjects and topics which are of their interest. There are few youths reading books penned by writers and authors of the yesteryears."