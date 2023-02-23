AMC vows to maintain beauty of city every year!

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari today underlined that the civic administration, hereafter, will make a provision of adequate funds, in the annual budget every year to upkeep the beauty of the historic city.

“ Aurangabad, the tourism capital of Maharashtra, is visited by lakhs of domestic and international tourists, every year. Meanwhile, in terms of the G20 delegation’s visit, the AMC took hard efforts in the past three months to develop and beautify the city. The face of the city has changed. The citizens are feeling as if they are in a town of a foreign country. One can feel the positive vibes due to the different look of the city,” said the civic chief.

It may be noted that the state government has extended help by providing monetary assistance to the AMC ahead of the G20 summit. The colourful illumination done on Jalna Road, in the last two days, has become the talk of the town and selfie points.

Chaudhari took a review of glow gardens, wall paintings, tree plantation, fixing of paving blocks on footpaths and other works. This has changed the viewpoint of the common man towards the AMC.

It may be noted that the AMC will be making provision of funds in the 2023-24 annual budget as per the capacity. Earlier, the AMC published tenders inviting contractors for the development of the internal city roads by spending Rs 80 crore from its exchequer. Meanwhile, the AMC has also planned to conduct a ‘heritage walk’ in March-end.

Meanwhile, feasibility is being checked to ensure whether we can use the development charges collected by the Town Planning section for the conservation of the heritage structures in the city.