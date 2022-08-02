AMC will focus on delivering better services, better facilities

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

I was the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad in 2015-16 and had experienced the city as a common man. Now, I will be experiencing it in the capacity of an administrator or civic chief. Aurangabad has evolved by leaps and bounds in the gap of six years. Every city has its strengths and weaknesses. Hence I will fix my priorities after interacting with all the heads of different sections in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). My focus will be purely on the delivery of better services, better facilities and overcoming hurdles obstructing the development of the city, said the AMC’s new municipal commissioner and administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari while addressing the media persons in his office today afternoon.

The outgoing civic chief Astik Kumar Pandey and Chaudhari, both arrived in the same car, at the AMC today at 11 am. After completing the formality of taking over his charge and introductory session with all the heads of different sections, Chaudhari along with Pandey took a round of various sections, the standing committee hall, and the general body hall situated in the main building at the headquarters.

Dr Chaudhari underlined that my predecessor has laid the foundation of many development works during his tenure. Now, the AMC and Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) administration will execute them so that they could reach the vertex of the completion stage. My motto is that the city as a whole should benefit from the AMC and its citizens should get quality service without any inconvenience, he stressed.

“ I will concentrate on building a team of smart working officers to render prompt and quality services. I would not encourage a work culture with a prejudiced mindset. All the public representatives, MP, MLAs, MLCs and former corporators, apart from key authorities of different offices in the city, will also be taken into confidence to give a push to the development of the city. I welcome positive and constructive criticism in the interest of the city,” said Dr Chaudhari.

Tentative priorities

- Give a push to a new water supply scheme (of

Rs 1680 crore) so that it meets the deadline.

- Execute supplementary water scheme (of Rs 200 crore) aided by the government to replace 700 mm size old pipeline to increase water lifting capacity.

- Getting ready the Integrated City Development Plan by the state’s DP Unit.

- Pursue with the state government for adequate staff including officers on a deputation basis.

- Focus on completing the forthcoming general election process successfully.

- Provide quality infrastructure and medical facilities in urban primary health centres (PHCs).

- Will promote sports activities, promising players and develop playgrounds etc.

I performed my bit: Pandey

The outgoing civic chief said,” My tenure was of two years and eight months. It includes two years of Covid-19 pandemic situation. The AMC imparted quality health and medical services. I also got support from all public representatives. A total of 40 projects (different types) were launched under Smart City Mission. These works would be completed in 8-10 months. Major works like roads and solid waste management were also done through AMC. The city also secured 34th national ranking in the Ease of Living (EoL) index, out of 111 cities in the country. The AMC cleared outstanding bills of Rs 286 crore and Rs 252 crore debts including the LIC loan. The mechanical section has been empowered through the purchase of JCBs, pocelains etc. However, I regret not getting ready the Development Plan (blueprint of the city) and the recruitment drive to ease the workload in AMC. ”