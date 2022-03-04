AMC worries as aspirants gear up to represent people's problems

Aurangabad, March 4:

The Supreme Court (SC) disposed of the special leave petition (SLP) filed challenging the delimitation of wards, formation of prabhags and selection of socially reserved wards. Meanwhile, the verdict instilled hope amongst

the prospective candidates from different political parties as they started to gear up to work in their respective targetted wards and represent people's problems so as to excel in the forthcoming general elections of Aurangabad

Municipal Corporation (AMC) which is expected to be held in May 2022.

The AMC was established in the year 1982 but witnessed its first general elections in 1988. The state government has appointed an administrator during these six long years. Later on, K B Bhoge was appointed as administrator on AMC from 1993 to 1995. Since then the civic elections are held every five years. The city has witnessed six elections so far. The civic election was expected to be held in April 2020, but due to the Covid pandemic situation, it got postponed. Earlier, the delimitation of wards done by the State Election Commission (SEC) was challenged in the

Supreme Court in January 2020. Hence the SEC could not conduct the AMC elections in the last two years. Now, the way is free to conduct the elections in a fair and transparent way. It is being guessed that the AMC election may be

held along with the other municipal corporations of the state.

The AMC, which was not being visited by former corporators of different political parties, started visiting the civic headquarters from Thursday. Few aspirants landed at the AMC office to submit memorandums raising different civic issues on Friday.

The SEC has not yet received the order copy from the Supreme Court till today evening. Hence it could not release any notification as per the directives of the Apex Court. It seems that the notification stating the implementation of the election process may be issued on Monday.