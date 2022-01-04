AMC's Sunil Dhekale passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

The personal assistant (PA) to the municipal commissioner in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Sunil Manohar Dhekale, has died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. He was 57.

The last rites upon him were performed at a crematorium in Hudco N-11, today evening. He is survived by a wife, one son, two daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, two brothers and an extended family.

Dhekale had the experience of working with many municipal commissioners in the AMC. He was to retire from his service after seven months. He was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday morning and breathed his last while undergoing treatment today morning.

Dhekale was affable and very cooperative in nature and was having close relations with all. He was also adored by all civic employees and the officers. People from different walks of life paid tribute to the departed soul.