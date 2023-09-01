Amena Rahim inter-school football & basketball at SSHS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) organised Amena Rahim Memorial Inter-school Football and Basketball Tournament, recently. Since it is the only under-12 inter-school tournament held in the city, the number of participating schools has been constantly growing. This year, the participating schools consist of SSHS, Nath Valley School (NVS), Podar Aurangabad, Royal Oak, The Jain International, Clover Dale, Podar (Waluj) New Beginning, and Golden Jubilee School (Jalna).

The programme was inaugurated by chief guest and assistant professor at MSM College of Physical Education Dr Abdul Waheed. Nine teams participated in football. The SSHS emerged winner defeating NVS in the final. In basketball, eight teams participated and here too the final was played between NVS and SSHS and NVS walked away with the first prize. The best player in the Football Tournament award was given to Nabhya Pathriker. The player of the tournament award in basketball was bagged by Gabriel Isaac. The teams were felicitated by the chief guest and the school management in the prize distribution ceremony.