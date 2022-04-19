Amid beating of drums, residents of N-11 took out rally with empty vessels to protest against AMC

Aurangabad, April 16:

The issue of water supply to the different localities of Cidco-Hudco sectors have not been resolved, so far. Today the residents, including women, of Navnathnagar (in Cidco N-11 sector) got disappointed when they did not received the water in their taps even after the gap of eight days.

They took out a rally with empty pots and vessels and by beating of drums reached at an under constructed elevated storage reservoir (ESR) near their locality, in the evening. They shouted slogans against the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the erratic water supply.

Briefing about the agitation Dr Ravindra Murkute said, “ We are residents of Navnathnagar, situated behind SBOA school. We had received water in our taps on the last Sunday. The AMC supply’s water to us for just half an hour only. Despite this, we were expecting to receive water in our taps on Friday, but our disappointed increased when there was no water even on Saturday. The residents cannot afford to hire water tanker. The water storage in our toilets also emptied. Hence we came on the road and resorted to ‘toilet andolan’ to protest against AMC’s water supply section and press our demand for water.

Kiran Pagare, Shubham Gadekar, Chandrakant Jadhav, Vishal Daud and many women participated in the agitation. No AMC officer came to meet them at the spot.

The agitators to attract the attention of people also displayed placards highlighting slogans against the whims and fancies of the AMC.