Amid protest CSMC razes 118 encroachments on Beed Bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The civic administration has launched a large-scale anti-encroachment drive from Tuesday to clear illegal structures from the city’s major roads. The campaign began on the north side of the Beed Bypass, starting from Deolai Chowk to Mahanubhav Ashram, where 118 encroachments were demolished. The drive will continue on Wednesday from 9 am in the same area.

Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth had instructed the removal of encroachments considering the increasing traffic congestion on main roads. Four days prior, the corporation had publicly announced the roads where action would be taken. Despite the notice, most traders did not remove their encroachments voluntarily.

On Tuesday at 11 am, a large team arrived at Deolai Chowk for the operation, which included 40 personnel from the Nagari Mitra Pathak; 20 personnel from the Anti-Encroachment Section; 3 from the Town Planning section; 5 anti-encroachment squad officers; 4 JCB excavators; 2 tippers; a hydraulic vehicle for disconnecting electric supply, etc.

The drive began by removing the shop encroachments near the underpass at Deolai Chowk and the upper area. During the drive, some citizens attempted to resist, but officials proceeded with the drive despite the opposition.

Collection of Rs 1.35 lakh penalty

The demolition began with shops located along the service road, targeting one structure after another. Small and large garages, hotels, unauthorised extensions of banks and hospitals, sheds, and roadside stalls (tapris) were demolished as part of the drive. Traders suffered significant losses due to the action. Besides, penalties amounting to Rs 1.35 lakh were collected from some traders for violations.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Encroachment Control Officer Santosh Wahule, Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawane, Assistant Commissioners Bharat Bhirare, Rahul Jadhav and Arjun Giram and Town Planning section engineers Shivaji Lokhande, Saurabh Salve and Suraj Samvadkar, CSMC building inspectors Shivam Ghodke, Kunal Bhosale, Ravindra Desai, Sagar Shrestha, Ashok Kadam and head of Nagari Mitra Pathak (NMP) Pramod Jadhav.

Encroachment drive to continue from South today

After action was taken on the north side of the Beed Bypass on Tuesday, the south side, specifically the area near Bajaj Hospital, will be the focus of the drive starting Wednesday at 9 am. The civic officer Santosh Wahule has urged traders to voluntarily remove their encroachments to avoid damage or penalties.

Action on Jalna Road and Paithan Road soon

Once the anti-encroachment drive is completed on Beed Bypass Road, the next phase will begin on Jalna Road. After both sides of Jalna Road are cleared, the focus will shift to Paithan Road, said the sources in the municipal corporation.