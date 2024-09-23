Amit Shah to hold meeting with office-bearers & leaders today

--Brainstorming session on M’wada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrpaati Sambhajinagar:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in the city at 5 pm, on September 24 in the view of ensuing assembly elections.

The meeting of leaders and office-bearers of the BJP of Marathwada and the review of the assembly constituency will be held in his presence.

A total of 25 leaders from Chhattisgarh adopted constituencies located in the danger zone of Marathwada. The meeting will start at MGM's Rukhmini Auditorium at 6 pm. After the meeting, Shah will stay at a hotel on Jalna Road. Two important meetings will be held at the hotel. In the background of the ensuing assembly elections, BJP has put all its strength to focus on Marathwada.

Amit Shah will hold a one-hour brainstorming meeting on the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. In this meeting, the Home Minister will review the ongoing booth-wise work by asking direct questions to the office-bearers.

BJP did not get a success in Lok Sabha elections in the region. So, there will be perfect planning for the assembly elections. For satisfactory seat sharing in Mahayuti, Home Minister Shah’s tour has attached importance.

This is Shah's second tour after March. Some BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh came to the city last month. Taking a meeting of the chief office-bearers of the region, Shah will listen to everyone's opinion for 5 to 7 minutes while reviewing the assembly constituency.

Later, he will guide the leaders and the office-bearers. union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP State unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, joint national general secretary Shiv Prakash, national general secretary Vinod Tawde, former MP Raosaheb Danve, MPs Dr Bhagwat Karad and Ashok Chavan, Housing Minister Atul Save, MLA Pankaja Munde, national secretary Vijaya Rahatkar, MP Ajit Gopchade, State unit general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, City unit president Shirish Boralkar, district president Sanjay Khambaite and Suhas Shirsat will attend the meeting. All the top office-bearers and activists will attend the review meeting.

Box

Union Home Minister Shah will take a review of all the eight districts of the region. He will ask suddenly someone a question in the meeting, whether the booth and Mandal-wise visit is done or not.

He may ask as to what should be done for the upcoming elections. District wise 5 to 7 minutes will be allotted. Only selected persons will have the opportunity to speak. Asking the worker one-to-one questions will also boost his confidence.

Regional office-bearers, executive members, general secretary, district presidents, city presidents, in-charge district conveners, assembly Constituency incharges, present and former MPs and others have been invited to this meeting.

Box

CM Shinde & DCM Pawar to arrive

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will land here by flight at 8 pm on Tuesday while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will arrive here at 9 pm. The discussions of all important leaders of Mahayuti may be held here with Amit Shah at night. CM Shinde and Dy CM Pawar will return to Mumbai at night after the meeting. But, Amit Shah will stay here and proceed towards Nashik on Wednesday morning.