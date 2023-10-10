Anaesthesiologists’ Society prez Dr Asegaonkar takes charge, For first time, Sambhajinagar expert leading SOA, Dr Tagadpalle from Nanded is hon secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Balaji Asegaonkar (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) took charge as the president of the Society of Anaesthesiologists (SOA), Maharashtra during the state conference held in Pune, recently. Other office-bearers included Vice-president – Dr Avinash Bhosale and Hon secretary - Dr Rajesh Tagadpalle.

For the first time, an anaesthesiologist from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has got an opportunity to lead 3000-member strong SOA. The SOA is working for improving safety of patients during operations. Anaesthesiologists have to play a very vital role in any surgery. Pain management is also sub specialty of anaesthesia. ”We will make this association more people-centric and work for improving safety and satisfaction of patients in perioperative period,’’ said Dr Asegaonkar.

