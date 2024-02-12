Anger brewing among job aspirants of Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anger is brewing among job applicants of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) because of a delay in the recruitment process.

It may be noted that after a gap of 12 years to 15 years, the university started the recruitment process for 73 posts of professors, and associate and assistant professors in the different departments. The application forms were invited from eligible candidates for the appointment to full-time teaching posts in September 2023. Some unions took objection to the timing of the recruitment as the term of the then vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole was to end on December 31, 2023. Over 5,800 candidates applied for the jobs. There are three posts of Professors followed by Associate Professor (20 posts) and Assistant Professor (50 posts) in various teaching departments city campus and sub-campus.

There will be only 17 posts for the general group in the recruitment while the remaining will be for reservation categories. The highest among them is for OBC (26) followed by SC (08) and EWS (07). The administration will have to conduct the scrutiny of the application forms. Anger is brewing among the applicants as nothing has been done for the past four months.

Talking to this newspaper, some of the aspirants said that they waited for the jobs in the university for the past several years.

“We were happy when the process was started. Now, it appears that the process was put on the back burner by the administration. The university got a new vice chancellor also. So, there should be some movement to resume the recruitment process,” they said.

Box

Indefinite delay

There is no communication from the administration as to how much delay will be there in the process. “If the model code of conduct comes into force for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, the process witnesses an indefinite delay,” they added.