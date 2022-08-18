Angiography performed in GMCH after three years

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) performed angiography on Wednesday. The facility has provided much needed relief to the poor patients who had to visit private hospitals for treatment.

The facility was closed for almost three years.

As angiography and angioplasty had come to a standstill in GMCH causing inconvenience to the poor patients. Over the past few years, hundreds of heart disease patients have been saved by treatment at the cardiovascular and thoracic surgery department of GMCH. However, the cath lab here went out of order in March 2019.

The Cathlab was built with funds of Rs 150 crore from the Central and State Governments in the super specialty block. But for two years due to corona and lack of manpower, patients had to wait for the facility of angiography and angioplasty. Angiography of a patient was successfully done on Wednesday after almost three years after overcoming all odds. Dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar, head of department of medicine Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, officer on special duty of the super specialty block Dr Sudhir Chaudhary and others were present.

Now wait for the angioplasty

The first angiography was successful. The facility of angioplasty will be started soon, said Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar.