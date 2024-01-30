Angry wife torches house in posh locality over petty reason

#Documents, goods and valuables worth lakhs of rupees got burnt into ashes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bizarre incident, an enraged wife torched the house following a domestic quarrel near API Corner on Monday morning. Hence the husband has filed a case against the wife.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Dr Ranjit Singh confirmed that a case against Dr Vinita Govind Vaijwade has been registered at Mukundwadi Police Station.

Dr Govind Subhashrao Vaijwade (40) works in a hospital situated in the vicinity of Cidco Bus Stand. His wife Vinita is a faculty in a medical college situated at Nakshatrawadi. The couple stays in Nalanda Complex at API Corner. The couple tied their nuptial knot in 2019. They used to quarrel with each other after a few months of the marriage. Vinita would doubt her husband’s character. This was the core issue for fighting between the couple.

On January 28, the man and the wife were at home. The couple picked a quarrel at 9 pm. Hearing screams of the couple, their neighbour Manoj Marda intervened and tried to pacify the couple, but in vain. The fight continued till 1.30 am. Later, Marda dropped Vinita in the hospital where Govind works and she stayed there till 6 am.

Torched house, left with bag

Vinita came home at 6 am. She started pounding the door. The sound attracted the gathering of neighbours. Later, Govind opened the door and went out of the house. The neighbours started screaming loudly after some time. Uncaring towards it, Vinita took the bag and left the house. The house got torched from all four sides.

Acting upon the information, the Mukundwadi police inspector Shivaji Taware and PSI Ghanaksingh Ghunawat reached the spot. Fire Brigade's Sanjay Kulkarni, Vijay Rathod, Kiran Shelar, Madan Tathe, Shubham Shirshe, Sai Borude and Akash Neharkar succeeded in dousing the fire with the help of three fire tenders.

The articles like sofa set, two fridges, AC, TV, cooler, almirah, showcase, doors, windows, all clothes along with property and educational documents of Dr Govind got burnt in the accident. Acting upon the complaint of Govind the police have registered the case against Vinita.