Angry youth brutally kills parents over petty issue of Rs 700

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 23:

Sensation prevailed in Garkheda area after a 27-year-old boy brutally murdered his parents, over a dispute triggered over Rs 700, on Saturday morning, and fled away after committing the crime. The incident came to light after 48 hours, on Monday (May 23) morning. Meanwhile, the police has detained Devendra Shamsunder Kalantri from Shirdi today afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Shamsunder Hiralal Kalantri (61) and Ashwini Hiralal Kalantri (45, residents of Lane Number 4, Gajanannagar in Garkheda).

Shamsunder had went to drop his daughter at her college on Saturday at 8 am. Taking advantage of the situation, the youth killed his step mother with an hitting bar (locally called as Sabhal) and dumbed her body in the wooden bed. When his father arrived back at home, he also killed him and dumbed his body on the terrace room.

Police said, Shamsunder was running Shri Balaji Cloth Stores in Gajanannagar. The shop was on first floor, while, he was staying with his wife, son Devendra and daughter Vaishavi (19) on the second and third floor of the building. The girl was a B.Com second year student in S B Arts and Commerce College, while Devendra was just SSC pass and was helping his father in the business.

The arguement between father and son was common as Devendra would often take out money from the cash drawer without informing his father. On Friday evening, he mentioned the entry of Rs 700 in the accounts book, but instead of putting it in drawer kept in his pocket. On inquiry, this led to heated arguments between father and son.

On Saturday at 8 am, Shamsunder and his daughter left the home for the latter’s college. In their absence, Devendra and his step mother Ashwini had an argument over a petty reason. Enraged Devendra killed the lady by hitting her in head with an iron bar (Sabhal) and then hide her body in Vaishanavi’s room under the wooden bed (locally called as Deewan). When his father returned home, he also killed him by hitting in his head with the iron bar and then dumbed his body in the tin-roof room erected on the terrace.

Vaishanavi was in the college till 1.30 pm. In the meantime, Devendra made eight phone calls on her mobile phone from his and father’s cell phone. She had kept the phone on silent mode in the classroom. However, she made three phone calls to her brother after end of the class. During the conversation, Devendra informed her that their father’s friend from Dhule, Govind Patil has died, and he along with parents are going to Dhule. We had not kept the keys, therefore, he told her to go and stay with the aunty’s house in Bajrang Chowk. Vaishanavi, on Saturday evening, contacted Devendra and expressed her wish to speak to the parents, but he showed inability. When she called on her father’s phone on Sunday morning, Devendra answered the call pretending as a father and told that they are returning today. When she called at 12.30 pm, Devendra told that they are at Chalisgaon. She was in touch with Devendra on mobile phone till 6 pm. In the last call, Devendra told her to come to the house as they have reached home.

She was shocked as the door was locked. After waiting for one and a half hour, when she tried to contact, all the phones were switched off. Vaishanavi then went to her friend Vishaka Satpute’s house (in Lane Number 5, Pundaliknagar), on Saturday evening and expressed her fear as nobody is available on phone.

On Monday morning (at 8.30 am), Vaishanavi along with her friend’s mother tried to unlock the door. Later on, she entered the house from neighbour’s terrace. She screamed and came back out of the house when she found blood in the room and on the stairs. Acting upon the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies from separate places.