Angry youths attacked uncle with steel rods, knuckles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Jawaharnagar police station registered a case against a group of angry youths on charge of attacking their uncle Rakesh Santlal Vishwakarma (49) and his family members with steel rod, fighter and belts in Shambhunagar, on Wednesday night.

It so happened that Rakesh, on October 10 (at 11 pm) scolded his nephew for beating his son. Later on, he kicked him out of the house.

Later on, Krishna and Om misbehaved with Rakesh. The angry youths then with the help of six others waged an attack on Rakesh and his family members with the above mentioned weapons. They also created a ruckus in front of Rakesh’s house, stated the complaint.