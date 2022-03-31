Anil Munot is new Kalasagar prez, Dr Himanshu Gupta secy, Vaibhav Malpani treasurer

Aurangabad, March 30: Kalasagar under the guidance of Founder President Ashoo Darda and endeavours of all past presidents has emerged as a renowned group of connoisseurs. The new executive committee of the pioneering cultural organisation was announced recently by Patron Karan Darda. Anil Munot will be the new President, Dr Himanshu Gupta Secretary and CA Vaibhav Malpani Treasurer, for the period April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

The other office-bearers include: CA Shweta Bhartiya (Joint Secretary), Kailash Jain (Joint Treasurer), Ar Alkesh Gangwal (Creative Head), Tanushri Attal (Joint Creative Head), Ar Nitin Bagadiya and Dr Vishal Ladniya (Public Relations), Nilesh Agrawal, Dr Sushil Bharuka, Sunil Desarda, Lalit Zambad, Manish Parakh, Prashant Gandhi, Pankaj Mugdiya, (Co-ordinators), Gurpreet Singh Bagga, Nilesh Deshpande, CA Anand Nahar, Nirmala Chaudhary, Rajinder Maheshwari, Rahul Totala, Shaikh Habib, Vijay Agrawal, Vijay Goel and Rekha Rathi as Membership committee.

Other Executive Committee members were also designated by the newly-appointed team. Past President Bhupendra Singh Rajpal, Rajesh Bharuka, Sitaram Agrawal, Anil Bhandari, Rajlaxmi Lodha, Rahul Mishrikotkar, Sachin Nagori, Gautam Nandawat, Suyog Machhar, Karan Darda and Sheetal Darda form the core advisory committee.

Karan Darda congratulated the team and called for bringing better programmes to serve the feast of art and culture to the members.

President Anil Munot is known for his real-estate projects and working with many social organisations. He spoke about making his tenure memorable with the support and guidance of all team members and promised to host multi-dimensional events throughout the year.

The programmes to be held in the year’s duration include Live Music Concert, Executive Medical Check-up. International Art Performance Show, Famous Dance Ballet, Marathi/Hindi Drama, Comedy Shows, Treasurer Hunt and Digital Rass Dandiya.

Membership renewal and new enrollment

Membership renewals as well as new members enrolment process for new tenure are in process. The duration of the membership will be for 8 programmes over a tentative period of 12 months. Members must contact their proposers or dial the helpline number 9225334184 to get their membership duly submitted latest before April 5. The first programme is tentatively scheduled in the first week of May.