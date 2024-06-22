Animal welfare is imp, so is human safety! Stray dogs terrorising citizens, prompt action sought

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A pack of stray dogs is on the rampage in Sanmitra Colony these days. Residents say it has become difficult for them even to step out of the house as there is a fear that dogs can charge in from any direction. The menace is not limited to Sanmitra Colony as residents from across the entire city report frequent encounters with aggressive strays.

According to the data tabled by the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the Parliament, between 2022-2023 the number of dog bite cases increased from 21.8 lakh to 27.5 lakh, with Maharashtra recording the highest number 4.35 lakh last year. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is not an exception to this trend. Dogs move in packs in old city, Cidco, Chikalthana, Cantonment attacking or threatening the pedestrians and vehicles drivers. The children, women and elderly persons are most in awe of the aggressive animals. The problem becomes severe at night as canines pursue cars and two-wheelers in groups.

Serious concerns raised

“These dogs lurk in unexpected places, attacking us out of the blue,” said Shankar Bolkar, a resident of Sanmitra Colony. “We’ve complained to the corporation, but they claim the dogs are vaccinated. We need a solution that protects both residents and animals,” he says.

Dr Nitin Phadkule, another resident, echoed these concerns. “Children and elderly residents are afraid to venture out alone. A balance needs to be struck - animal welfare is important, but so is human safety. We urge authorities to implement stricter regulations,” he asserts.

There is a need for enforcement of pet control laws, spaying and neutering and vaccinating stray dogs as well as pets. Providing proper facilities to rehabilitation centres and creating more animal shelter homes are crucial steps towards a sustainable solution.

Reasons behind rise in no. of stray dogs

*Inadequate sterilization programmes leading to an uncontrolled stray population.

*Negligence and feeding stray dogs make them territorial, leading to attacks on people coming to their territory. Waste and garbage dumped in the residential areas can also contribute to the feeding of the dogs.

*Relocation is not a viable solution due to their potential repetitive nature of behaviour.

“We are ready to collaborate with the municipal corporation if they provide a designated rehabilitation centre for dogs. We need a multi-pronged approach - enforcing pet control laws, sterilisation drives, and creating more animal shelters. The onus lies on the authorities to ensure resident safety and animal welfare.”

Berryl Sanchis, Founder of Aurangabad Pet Lovers Association, an animal welfare NGO.

“In the last three years, 80% of stray dogs (approximately 30,000) have undergone sterilisation. Once sterilised, they are then marked to show their sterilization status. The death rate due to rabies in 2016-2017 was 6-7 per year, which has since been significantly reduced to zero. Currently, our only challenge is controlling the population of non-sterilised dogs.” said Dr. Shaikh Shahed, Municipal Corporation Veterinary Officer.