Animals to be quarantined due to Lumpy

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

Lumpy skin disease has spread its tentacles in the state. Chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that the animals will be quarantined in the isolation cells here on Friday. He directed the district collector to establish a quarantine centre at each Gut of the zilla parishad.

Shinde arrived in the city today for a two-day tour to attend various programmes on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day.

Co-ordinator of Maratha Kranti Morcha Vinod Patil met Shinde at Airport and updated him with the danger on livestock due to Lumpy disease. He said that many animals are dying due to it and there is a need to gain control over the disease. He also demanded financial assistance for the farmers through a memorandum.

Shinde immediately announced that quarantine centres will be established in the state. He then directed district collector Sunil Chavan to establish quarantine centres for the animals in each Gut of zilla parishad. He also directed to give compensation to the owners of the deceased animals as per the criterion of National Disaster Relief Funds.

CM mentioned that the state government has adopted several measures for the control of Lumpy and Maharashtra is the first state in the country to establish quarantine centres for animals.