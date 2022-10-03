Animals too hold the world, as a whole!

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Animal welfare is one trait that proves ‘humanity’. It is education for humans. On the 4th of October, it is noticed to be ‘World Animal Welfare Day', where it is seen that more and more humans are gaining knowledge and contributing towards the good of the animals. Marking the day, Aurangabad First spoke to people engaged in the valiant effort.

Ashish Joshi, an Animal Rescuer says,” bringing out the perspective, forward to people and making them aware, was what helped me turn out to be into this work”. Back in 2014, the initiative to rescue and help the animals and today I hold around 250 dogs to be fed daily and work not only restricted to Aurangabad, but to the nearby cuties as well. I believe that animal and human life should be co-existing and equal treatment toward them is so important because they are the ones who can't speak. ‘Animals don't complicate lives as humans, they don’t calculate the love’.

Berryl Sanchis, the founder and president of Aurangabad Pet Lovers Association (APLA) shares how her experience has been since 2019. “We have helped around 10,000 dogs get vaccinated, and brought Aurangabad down to ‘zero rabies’,” claims Sanchis. Our association takes to all the care and loves the animals, may it be a cat, dog or cow along with the AMC. ‘For us, it is our will to help the homeless animals and treat them, but to the other, contributions are equally essential’. ‘Stop hurting the homeless needy, become humane. Inculcate these moral values, because even they are a part of the society.

“Therefore, treat animals to what they treat to humans, selflessly and to the most of your ability. They are God’s best creation,” underlined the animal lovers.