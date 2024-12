Anita gets Ph D in Sanskrit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred Ph D on Anita Vitthalrao Pujari in Sanskrit. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Bhasachya Natyakrititil Vyektirekhanche Vishleshnatmak Adhyan’ under the guidance of Dr Kranti Vyawahare, research guide and head of the Department of Sanskrit, Bamu).