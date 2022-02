Ankush qualifies NET-JRF in Pali & Buddhism

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

Ankush Manikrao Jadhav qualified National Eligibility Test-Junior Research Fellowship (NET-JRF) in Pali and Buddhism subject.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the NET for teacher's eligibility and JRF in September, declared its result on Saturday. A total of 14 candidates qualified NET across the country while only five of them are eligible for JRF. Ankush is among the five.