Annabhau Sathe Jayanti celebrated with enthusiasm

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The 102nd birth anniversary of Sahityaratna, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe was clebrated in the city by paying obeisance to his statue at Labour Colony since morning. People thong to the statue area since morning.

Youths from various parts of the city organised vehicle rally hoisting yellow flags on the two-wheelers reached the Statue area and paid tributes to Annabhau Sathe. Officials of various organisations and social workers also paid tributes coming in groups.

All Party District Utsav Samiti chairman MLA Sandipan Bhumre also paid tributes. Singer Panchsheela Bhalerao and her team presented songs on the life events of Annabhau Sathe.

Organiser Sanjay Thokal made various demands during the public meeting. He demanded that Annabhau should be conferred with Bharat Ratna award. The height of the statue at labour colony should be increased, funds should be made available for Annabhau Sathe Economic Development Corporation and other demands.

MLA Atul Save, District Congress president Dr Kalyan Kale, city president Yousuf Shaikh, NCP district president Kailas Patil, RPi executive president Baburao Kadam, BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar, District Utsav Committee executive president Vijay Autade, general secretary Raju Ahire, Ratankumar Pandagale and others were present.