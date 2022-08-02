Announce time-bound programme to resolve issues of Maratha community

Demand in the meeting of the Maratha Kranti Morcha

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) appealed to the State government to announce a time-bound programme to solve the long pending issues of the Maratha community.

A meeting of the MKM was held in the city on Tuesday to discuss various issues. The meeting discussed the current status and alternatives of Maratha reservation, the injustice done to Maratha students by Sarthi, the exploitation by banks for taking loans under the scheme of Annasaheb Patil economically backward development corporation and EWS were discussed.

Social activist Vinod Patil said that the Tehsildars in the State have stopped giving Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates to the Maratha community by misinterpreting the decision given by the Supreme Court regarding recruitment in the MSEDCL. While this decision is limited to the plea, the authorities have taken a mutual misunderstanding to deprive Maratha students of EWS reservation.

As long as the Maratha community does not get another reservation, it can avail the EWS benefits. Therefore, the State government should review this immediately and direct the authorities to issue an EWS certificate. Like Barti and Mahajyoti, Sarthi students should be given all the benefits and Kopardi accused should be hanged immediately.

Patil appealed that the State government should declare a time-bound programme to resolve these demands. Suresh Wakade, Abhijit Deshmukh, Ravindra Kale and others were present on the occasion.

Hire a team of expert lawyers

A Maratha reservation review petition is pending in the Supreme Court. It was urged that the State government should appoint a team of expert lawyers to decide this petition in favor of the government and resolve the issue within eight to ten days.