Annoyed lover kills girl when saw with friends

Aurangabad, May 22:

In the most sensational murder case, the jilted lover when saw victim Sukhpreet Kaur alias Kashish Kaur Preetpalsingh Granthi (18, Osmanpura) having coffee with college friends asked her to come out of the cafe and murdered her on Saturday. The crime branch team arrested the accused Sharansingh Sethi (20). from Lasalgaon in Nashik district within 24 hours of the incident.

Accused Sharansingh was annoyed when he saw Kashish having coffee with her friends in a Cafe at around 2 pm. He went inside and on an oath asked her to come out as he want to talk to her for few minutes. When she came out, he told her that ‘If she can’t be his, he will not let her to be someone else’. Kashish ignored him and started walking away, but he dragged her to a distance of around 200 feet from the Cafe and brutally slit her throat with a knife. He then stabbed her on stomach and neck on several occasions.

The city was shaken with the incident. Crime branch PSI Amol Mhaske and his team arrested Sharansingh and interrogated. He loved Kashish one-sidedly for the past five years. Both knew each other. He failed in class tenth and then started working in a garage. Kashish after completing HSC, took admission for BBA. Sharan’s friend told him that she has friendship with three friends in the college, and she will never think of him. Sharan used to go to her college and gain information about her.

On Saturday, he chased her to the college. In the afternoon, Kashish went for coffee with her friends including three boys and one girl. Sharan was suspicious that she had an affair and in the fit of rage killed her.

Arrested from Lasalgaon

After the murder, Sharan left his motorcycle near the Cafe and fled. Crime Branch PI Avinash Aghav and Vedantnagar police station PI Sachin Sanap guided two teams established to arrest the accused. He went to Solapur - Dhule National Highway walking from the Maliwada area. Later, he went to Lasagaon by changing several trucks. PSI Amol Mhaske and his team went to Lasalgaon to his sister’s house but he was not there. They told his brother-in-law to inform if he come. The police on the possibility of Sharan going to Gurudwara at Manmad, also alerted the Gurudwara authority. Sharan reached to his sister’s house on Sunday at around 11 am. His brother-in-law informed about him to the API of Lasalgaon police station Rahul Wagh. The police took him in the custody. The crime branch team later bring him to Aurangabad.

Sharan had criminal attitude

Sharansingh is short temperred and of criminal attitude. He is in contact with some Hooligans from the Osmanpura area. He was also addicted to drugs while working in a garage, the police said.