Annual Day at Good Word School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 12th Annual Day of the Good Word School was celebrated with great enthusiasm, recently. The theme of the year was Legends behind Festivals. Children from all the classes were much appreciated for their excellence in the dramatics, voice modulation and dance performances. The multilingual festive song, Yogasanas and postures captivated the audience. Retired professor and head of the dramatics department, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Jayant Shevtekar was the chief guest. Principal Deepika Nagpal guided the students and proposed a vote of thanks.