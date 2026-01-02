Annual Day at Little Wonder Nursery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Little Wonder Nursery School Ulkanagari recently organised their 22nd Annual Day function, recently. Psychologist Manasi Phadke was the chief guest. The main attraction was a drama presented by Sr kg students based on theme Navras - nine emotions of life. They gave the message of importance of each emotion and participated in different dance performances. Teaching and non-teaching staff took efforts for the success.