Annual Day at Royal Kids Nursery

February 17, 2023

Aurangabad: Royal Kids Nursery celebrated Annual Day recently with great pomp. School director Deepak Deshmukh, principal Pradnya Deshmukh lighted the traditional lamp. Students impressed the audience with their dance and acts on Bollywood songs. Rajashree Nemade proposed a vote of thanks.

