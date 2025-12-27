Annual Day celebrations at Ace Academy School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day Annual Day celebrations of Ace Academy, MIDC Chikalthana were conducted with great enthusiasm, recently. MLC Satish Chavan and Dr Nivedita Gadakh Patil were the chief guests. The themes were ‘Incredible India’ for the Pre-primary to Class 5 and ‘Jaanta Raja: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ for the students of classes 6 to 10. Dance, melodrama and group songs were presented by students. Parents were also given an opportunity to perform. Trophies and certificates were presented to the students who won various competitions at the state, national and international levels. Principal Dr Ganesh Tarate and staff worked for the success of the event. Pratap Kolte proposed a vote of thanks.