Annual flowers exhibition to be held on Feb 8 & 9

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Parks and Garden section of the Public Works Department will host the 45th two-day annual divisional flowers exhibition and contest on February 8 and 9.

Assistant director of the Department J V Choughule appealed to people to participate in the exhibition and contest.

Interested participants can submit entries for ‘the flowers exhibition competition from January 27 to February 7 while the gardens and parks competition from January 27 to February 4.

The divisional annual flower exhibition has categories like Roses in Vases, Seasonal Flowers, Cactus and Succulents, Ornamental Plants in Pots, Landscape on the Spot, Artistic Flower Arrangement.

The winner of each category will be presented a trophy and a participant who scores the highest points in the flower exhibition will be honoured with a rotating trophy sponsored by the Parks and Gardens Department.

The evaluation of parks and gardens from entries will be done on February 5 to 6. Entries can be submitted at the Office of the Assistant Director, Parks and Gardens, PWD, Regional Department, Central Building (Extension), Adalat Road.