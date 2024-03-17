Annual gathering at Model High School
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Model High School organised the Annual Prize Distribution and Gathering, recently. The chief guests were Dr Mohammed Faisal, professor and HOD orthopaedic, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital Nagpur and Deeba Sadaf Khan, consultant pathologist, Nagpur. Dr Mazhar Farooqui, principal, Maulana Azad College, Dr Maqdoom Farooqui, principal Dr Rafiq Zakaria
College for Women, Dr Taskeen Qudsiaya and Kishor Udasi, chief accountant Maulana Azad Educational Trust were present. Different cultural performances were presented by the students, Principal Shaikh Kauser and headmistress Suraiya Jabeen
