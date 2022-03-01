Annual Inter-house Athletics Meet at Nath Valley

Aurangabad, March 1:

With life getting back on track in the post-Covid-19 pandemic, students of the Nath Valley School (NVS) enthusiastically participated in the Annual Inter-house Athletics Meet, recently. Special Inspector General of Police, Aurangabad range M Prasanna was the chief guest. Principal Ranjit Dass delivered the welcome address.

The event started off by the ceremonial torch lit being by the chief guest which was carried to him by 5 distinguished sports achievers Nilay Khemka, Neeraj Ringangaonkar, Vasundhara Bhosale and Tejas Pande and was finally handed over to the chief guest by Riya Chowdhari. Prasanna then declared the Inter-house Athletics Meet Open. The special IG highlighted the advantages of sports in everybody’s life, including his own.

There was a very smart display of parade by the student’s council and the 4 Houses. The contingent of Narmada House were the winners followed by Krishna and Godavari at the second place and Mahanadi third. Various races were conducted amidst the cheer of students, teachers as well as parents.

Based on their performance, Kush Kabra and Saanchi Bafna were declared the Sports Boy and Sports Girl of Primary. Kunal Thorat and Nilay Khemka were the joint winners of the Sports Boy title for the secondary, while, Ritika Chowdhari became the sports girl of the Secondary school. Mahanadi House once again were the Overall Champions of the Annual Athletics Meet 2022.