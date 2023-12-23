Annual meet at R J International

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The R J International School (RJIS) concluded its 9th Annual Meet recently.

Chief guest and president, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital C P Tripathi spoke about the importance of imbibing culture and sensitivity amongst the students. RJIS president Raghavendra Joshi said we should adopt teaching of Shivaji Maharaj in our day-to-day life. Vice president Rasdeep Singh Chawal welcomed the parents.

President of the CMIA Dushyant Patil was the chief guest on the second day. Client Advisor at BMW Cesni Ennis (USA) was the special guest of honour. Students of Classes 9 and 10 mesmerised the audience performing Shivrajya Abhishek. The event's theme, spanning both days, was a jubilant celebration of the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Dance teachers, choreographers played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the event.

More than 2000 parents who graced the occasion were very happy with performances.