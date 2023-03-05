Annual Panchaleshwar Yatra held

-Yatra concludes with the Abhishekam of God

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A one-day annual yatra mahotsav was organised at the Shri 1008 Nandishwar Jain Atishay Kshetra Panchaleshwar on Wednesday. The programmes were held with the blessings of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev and under the guidance of Mayanksagarji Maharaj. The Mahamastak abhishek of Padamprabhu Bhagwan and Bawanna Jinalay Bhagwan was held in the morning. Sujata Shah presided over, while Nirmaladevi Kasliwal inaugurated the programme. On this occasion, Acharya Mayanksagarji Maharaj said that Panchaleshwar area is ancient and the members of the community should join hands and worship Devasashtra Guru with faith. Devotion to God gives a person happiness and peace. Every moment of life can become a celebration if we live every situation with enthusiasm. Thousands of devotees were given mahaprasad.