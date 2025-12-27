Annual Sports Day at Boon English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Boon English School conducted Annual Sports Day for classes 5th to 10th under the guidance of Quazi Muslehuddin and principal Qamar Shaheen. Chairperson Mohammed Irfanuddin lighted the torch to mark inauguration. The students showcased their talent by participating in ring race, hoop race, balancing the basketball race, balloon bursting race and relay race. Each class exhibited teamwork through their class events like wing drill, bamboo drill, pyramid and badminton drill.

The students of class 10th tested their strength through tug of war. Winners were rewarded with medals and champions trophy. The school management and principal Qamar Shaheen appreciated the programme.