Annual Sports Meet at Wockhardt Global

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wockhardt Global School conducted Urjayah Utsav, its Annual Sports Meet 2025–26, recently. The programme commenced with the ceremonial torch lighting by the principal and supervisors. A disciplined March Past by the four Houses and the Student Council set the tone for the day, followed by the administration of the oath by the Sports Captain, Akansha Singh. Principal Abhijit Dive officially declared the meet open.

Students from Grades 1 to 12 participated in various track and field events, demonstrating commendable athletic skill and sportsmanship. Parents and teachers also engaged enthusiastically in special events. A traditional Lezim performance by Grades 7 and 8 added cultural significance to the event.

Syed Abu Sofiyan was awarded the Best Sports Boy Award, while Anahita Raut received the Best Sports Girl Award. The Sports Trophy was proudly claimed by Verde House.

The programme concluded with the National Anthem, marking the successful culmination of a well-organised and inspiring sports celebration.