Annual yatra mahotsav at Panchaleshwar

Aurangabad, March 11:

The annual yatra mahotsav has been organised at the Shri 1008 Nandishwar Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Panchaleshwar from March 13, informed temple president Shripal Gangwal and secretary Bhausaheb Bakliwal. The yatra will start with the boliya and the panchamrut abhishek of Lord Nandishwar that will be performed at 11 am. This will be followed by hoisting of Dharma Dhwaj and distribution of mahaprasad. The organisers have appealed to the community members to be present for the mahotsav in large numbers.