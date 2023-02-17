Annual yatra of Vasupujya Digambar Jain temple

Aurangabad: The annual yatra mahotsav has been organised at the Shri 1008 Vasupujya Digambar Jain temple Atishay Kshetra Babhulgaon (Vaijapur) on February 19. A janmakalyanak mahotsav of Bhagwan Vasupujya has also been organised on the occasion. The mahotsav will be held under the guidance of Vasupujya Acharya Hemsagarji Maharaj. Various religious activities including Panchmrut Abhishek, maha prasad and procession has been organised on Sunday. The organisers have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programme.