Another accident in underpass; two bikers trapped under bus carrying workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two motorcyclists were injured after being hit by a private bus carrying workers in the Shivajinagar underpass on Monday night. The incident occurred around 8 pm, causing traffic congestion for nearly an hour and severe inconvenience to commuters.

The underpass, which was meant to ease city traffic, has become a persistent problem since its inauguration. Accumulated dirty water, silt, and mud make passage difficult, while traffic often gets stuck at Devlai and Shivajinagar Chowk. Earlier, a motorcyclist had died after slipping on the muddy stretch, but accidents continue to occur despite repeated complaints. According to eyewitnesses, a young man and a woman on two separate motorcycles were passing through the underpass from Devlai Chowk towards Shivajinagar when a speeding bus tried to push through the crowd and hit both riders. They sustained minor injuries, though their vehicles were badly damaged.

Traffic jam for over an hour

The collision caused chaos in the area, blocking the underpass for nearly an hour. Traffic police and Pundliknagar police rushed to the spot and cleared the route. The incident triggered public outrage, with many citizens expressing anger on social media over the recurring accidents and poor maintenance of the underpass.