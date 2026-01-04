Another ex- mayor joins BJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former mayor of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, Kala Ojha, joined the BJP on Sunday.

Along with her, several other office-bearers, including Uddhav Sena's deputy district chief and former house leader Anand Tandulwadikar, Santosh Marmat, adv Deepak Kshirsagar, Karan Misal, and Anil Mule, also joined the BJP at the central campaign office. Minister Atul Save, MP Bhagwat Karad, MLA Sanjay Kenekar, city president Kishore Shitole, Anil Makariye, Basavaraj Mangrule, Praveen Ghuge, Raju Vaidya, Harshvardhan Karad, Ujwala Dahiphale, and others were present.